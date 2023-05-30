Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2023 out: Know how to check JAC 12th Commerce & Arts result

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2023 out: Know how to check JAC 12th Commerce & Arts result

ByHT Education Desk
May 30, 2023 03:59 PM IST

JAC announced the class 12th commerce and Arts stream result on May 23.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the class 12th commerce and Arts stream result on May 23. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website at hindustantimes. com. The Class 12 results are also available on these websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. JAC class 12th Arts and Commerce stream results 2023.

The JAC class 12th examination was held from March 14 to April 5. This year around 8 lakh students register themselves for Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 exams in the state.

Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
