Jharkhand civil services prelims exam likely to be held on September 12(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Jharkhand civil services prelims exam likely to be held on September 12

  • Jharkhand combined civil services preliminary exam is likely to be held on September 12, the state public service commission, JPSC, has said. Details on the exam will be released in due course of time, the Commission had notified last week.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 04:39 PM IST

Jharkhand combined civil services preliminary exam is likely to be held on September 12, the state public service commission, JPSC, has said. Details on the exam will be released in due course of time, the Commission had notified last week.

The exam was notified in February. The Commission had initially scheduled the exam on May 2 however, it was postponed later. Candidates who will qualify the prelim exam will be eligible to appear for the mains.

A total of 245 vacancies will be filled through this exam, out of which, 44 vacancies are for Deputy Collector, 40 for Police Sub Inspector, 16 for District Coordinator, 2 each for Jail Superintendent and Assistant Director, 65 for Assistant Municipal Commissioner, 41 for Jharkhand Education Service II, 10 for Junior Registrar, 6 for Assistant Registrar, 9 for Planning officer, and 17 for Probation Officer.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the division bench of the Jharkhand high court (HC) on Tuesday ordered status quo after hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the court’s earlier verdict in June and provided interim relief to 326 candidates who were declared successful in the sixth civil services exam conducted by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). The HC bench earlier found that the JPSC committed error by adding marks obtained by the candidates in mains qualifying papers (Hindi and English) to prepare the final merit list. It also directed the state government to make cadre allocation of the successful candidates as per the new revised list within next four weeks.

However, the verdict was challenged by several successful candidates, pleading that the declared result was as per the exam rules published in the advertisement issued by the JPSC. On Tuesday, the division bench of chief justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Sujit Narayan Prasad ordered status quo in the matter.

jpsc exam jpsc recruitment jpsc main exam + 1 more
