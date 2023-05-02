National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the JIPMAT 2023 correction window on May 2, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of JIPMAT at jipmat.nta.ac.in. JIPMAT 2023: Correction window opens at jipmat.nta.ac.in, link here

The correction window has opened today and will close on May 4, 2023. Candidates can make changes in their Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test application form through these simple steps given below.

JIPMAT 2023: How to make changes

Visit the official site of JIPMAT at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Click on JIPMAT 2023 correction window link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your application will be displayed.

Check the application and make changes in it.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JIPMAT examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023. The examination will be of 150 minutes duration from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. A total of 100 questions will be asked and each question carrying 4 marks. The total marks is 400. The Paper comprises Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). For more related details candidates can check the official site of JIPMAT.