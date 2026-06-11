The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JIPMAT Answer Key 2026 for candidates who appeared in the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. The answer key link is available to candidates on the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/. JIPMAT Answer Key 2026 released at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat, raise objection till June 12

The provisional answer key, along with the question paper and recorded responses, has been made available on the official website, enabling candidates to evaluate their performance and estimate their probable scores before the results are declared. An objection facility has also been provided, through which challenges against any answer key can be submitted online until June 12, 2026.

As per the public notice issued by NTA, candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key are being allowed to raise objections by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The answer key challenge window has been opened on June 10, 2026, and objections can be submitted up to 10:00 PM on June 12, while the fee payment facility will remain available until 11:50 PM on June 12, 2026. Challenges submitted without successful payment or after the prescribed deadline will not be accepted for review.

The objections received from candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the JIPMAT 2026 result will be prepared and declared. It has also been stated that no individual candidate will be informed separately about the acceptance or rejection of objections, and the decision taken by the experts will be treated as final.

Direct link to download JIPMAT Answer Key 2026

How to Check JIPMAT Answer Key 2026 Candidates can access the provisional answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official JIPMAT portal.

Click on the Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key link available on the homepage.

Log in using the application number, password, and security captcha.

Click on View Question Paper to check recorded responses.

Select “Click to View/Challenge Answer Key” to access the provisional answer key.

Review the answers carefully and identify any discrepancies.

Download and save the answer key for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JIPMAT.

Official Notice Here