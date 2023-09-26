News / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC AE exam 2023 admit cards released at jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct link

JKPSC AE exam 2023 admit cards released at jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 26, 2023 04:47 PM IST

JKPSC releases admit cards for AE exam on October 2. Candidates can download from jkpsc.nic.in.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) have released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) written examination (Objective Type) today, September 26. Candidates who will appear for the AE examination can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can download their JKPSC AE exam admit card by logging in to their account.

JKPSC Releases Admit Card for AE (Civil) Exam on Sept 26; Exam on Oct 2; Download from jkpsc.nic.in(PTI)

The written test for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) will be conducted on October 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Direct link to download the JKPSC AE exam admit card

JKPSC AE exam 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, log in to your account

Key in your login details

Click on the admit card menu

Download the JKPSC AE admit card 2023

Take print for future reference.

