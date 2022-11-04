Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB JE/ SI exam schedule released at jkssb.nic.in, check details

JKSSB JE/ SI exam schedule released at jkssb.nic.in, check details

Published on Nov 04, 2022

JKKSC has released the CBT exam schedule for JE/SI posts.

HT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the tentative CBT written examinations dates for Junior Engineer and Sub Inspector posts. The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

According to the notification, the CBT will take place on December 5 and 6, 2022, for Junior Engineer Civil positions. From December 7 to December 20, 2022, the exam for the position of Sub-Inspector will be held. The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes/ 2 hrs.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1363 posts total, including 1200 Sub-Inspector positions and 163 Junior Engineer (Civil) positions.

Here's the direct link to check the detailed notification.

The final exam schedule along with the schedule for downloading admit card will be released in due course of time.

