JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 answer key released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to check

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 answer key released at jkssb.nic.in(Shutterstock)

The JKSSB conducted the written examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary on December 10. Candidates will be able to raise objections through offline mode, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzum Building, Rambag Srinagar on the three working days starting from December 11. Candidates have to pay ₹200 as objection fee per question.ht ed

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary 2023 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the What's New

Next, click on the “Provisional Answer Key Notice regarding Written Examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development Department, held on 10-12-2023”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Take print for future reference.