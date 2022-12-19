Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JNUEE Answer Key 2022 released at jnuexams.nta.ac.in, download link here

JNUEE Answer Key 2022 released at jnuexams.nta.ac.in, download link here

Published on Dec 19, 2022 11:41 AM IST

JNUEE Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of JNUEE at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released JNUEE Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination can check the answer key through the official site of JNUEE at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on December 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2022 at different Examination Centres located in India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The provisional answer key was released and can be downloaded till December 20, 2022. The last date to raise objections is till December 20, 2022 upto 11.50 pm.

To raise objections candidates will have to make payment of the processing fee of 200 per question challenged through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm/UPI upto December 20. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

As per the official notice, challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained.

Monday, December 19, 2022
