JPSC CCS PT result 2021 announced at jpsc.gov.in, direct link to check

JPSC CCS PT result declared at www.jpsc.gov.in, check direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 02, 2021 12:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 (CCE 2021) result. Candidats who have appeared in the examination can check their result on the official website of JPSC at www.jpsc.gov.in.

The year the commission has conducted the Combined Civil Services preliminary examination on September 19. The result was declared on November 1.

Here is the direct link to check the JPSC CCS result

Through this exam/competition, the JPSC will select and recommend candidates for appointment to a total of 245 positions.

JPSC CCS PT result: How to check the result

Visit the official website of JPSC at www.jpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Combined Civil Services (P.T. Examination) Result, Advt. No.01/2021”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Check and Keep the copy for future reference.

Tuesday, November 02, 2021
