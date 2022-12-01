JSSC JLACE Admit Card 2022 released at jssc.nic.in, download link here

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has released JSSC JLACE Admit Card 2022 on December 1, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Jharkhand Lab Assistant Competitive Exam can download the admit card through the official site of JSSC at jssc.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted from December 7 to December 11, 2022 at various districts in the state. The districts include Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum, Palamu and Devgarh. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

JSSC JLACE Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of JSSC at jssc.nic.in.

Click on JSSC JLACE Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 230 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started in August 2022 and ended in September 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JSSC.