Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key 2022 out at kea.kar.nic.in, download link here

Published on Dec 08, 2022

Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the final answer key through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority has released Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Diploma Common Entrance Test can download the final answer key through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Diploma CET examination was conducted on Sunday, November 20. The KDCET 2022 examination was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 4 pm. To download the final answer key candidates can check these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key 2022

Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka DCET Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the final answer key.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Karnataka DCET result is expected to be released soon. Candidates can keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

