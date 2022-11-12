Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka DCET Hallticket 2022: Diploma CET admit card out, download link here

Karnataka DCET Hallticket 2022: Diploma CET admit card out, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Nov 12, 2022 10:57 AM IST

Karnataka DCET Hallticket 2022 has been released. Candidates can check the diploma cet admit card and download it through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has released Karnataka Diploma CET Hallticket 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves to appear for Diploma CET examination can download the admit card through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The DCET examination for admission to 2nd and 3rd semester engineering courses will be conducted on November 20, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm for Applied Science and Applied Mathematics for all programmes and second shift from 3 pm to 4 pm for Kannada Language Test.

Direct link to download Karnataka DCET Hallticket 2022

Karnataka DCET Hallticket 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, appearing candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on Karnataka DCET Hallticket 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download the admit card.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the official website of KEA for more related details.

Saturday, November 12, 2022
