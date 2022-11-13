Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, link here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, link here

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) has been released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) admit card has been released on the official website. Candidates can download the PGCET 2022 admit card at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates can download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card using their log in credentials.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 will take place on November 19 and 20.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website

Click on the designated Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card link

Key in your log in credentials and log in

Submit and download KEA PGCET 2022 admit card.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 will be held by KEA for applicants seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech programmes at state colleges.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
