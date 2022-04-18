Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KCET 2022 registration begins on kea.kar.nic.in, direct link to apply
competitive exams

KCET 2022 registration begins on kea.kar.nic.in, direct link to apply

  • KCET 2022 registration begins on kea.kar.nic.in. Get direct link to apply here. 
KCET 2022 registration begins
KCET 2022 registration begins
Published on Apr 18, 2022 06:33 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Registration for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2022 has started. Candidates can go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea to submit their application forms. 

KCET 2022 is scheduled for June 16, 17 and 18. While Biology and Mathematics papers will take place on June 16, and Physics and Chemistry papers will be held on June 17. 

The Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18.

KCET 2022 application form direct link

How to register for KCET 2022

  1. Go to kea.kar.nic.in.
  2. Click on the registration link on the homepage or click on the admission 2022 section, select UGCET 2022 and then click on the registration link.
  3. Enter the required information and register to get your login details.
  4. Login and fill the application form, upload documents.
  5. Pay the registration fee and submit your application form.
  6. Take a printout of the confirmation page.

KCET or Karnataka UGCET is a state-level entrance examination for admission to engineering, pharmacy and some other undergraduate-level professional courses.

To report issues related to KCET 2022 application form, candidates can contact the KEA via WhatsApp on 9741388123. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kcet
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out