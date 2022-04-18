KCET 2022 registration begins on kea.kar.nic.in, direct link to apply

Registration for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2022 has started. Candidates can go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea to submit their application forms.

KCET 2022 is scheduled for June 16, 17 and 18. While Biology and Mathematics papers will take place on June 16, and Physics and Chemistry papers will be held on June 17.

The Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18.

KCET 2022 application form direct link

How to register for KCET 2022

Go to kea.kar.nic.in. Click on the registration link on the homepage or click on the admission 2022 section, select UGCET 2022 and then click on the registration link. Enter the required information and register to get your login details. Login and fill the application form, upload documents. Pay the registration fee and submit your application form. Take a printout of the confirmation page.

KCET or Karnataka UGCET is a state-level entrance examination for admission to engineering, pharmacy and some other undergraduate-level professional courses.

To report issues related to KCET 2022 application form, candidates can contact the KEA via WhatsApp on 9741388123.

