KEAM 2023 exam date announced for engineering, pharmacy entrance exam

The dates for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination 2023 are announced by the office of Commissioner for Entrance Exams. Candidates can check the exam date on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The entrance exam for engineering and pharmacy will take place on May 17. The first paper, Physics and Chemistry, will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while the second paper, Mathematics, will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Here's the direct link to check the notification.

KEAM 2023 exam dates: Know how to check

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “KEAM 2023 - Entrance examination for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses will be held on May 17 Press Release”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check exam dates and download for future reference.