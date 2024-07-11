KEAM 2024 results released, over 52,000 candidates secure ranks, here’s everything you need to know

The ranks for the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical Examination (KEAM) have been declared today. KEAM 2024 results have been released, (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

R Bindu, Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, announced the results during a press conference, highlighting a new chapter in the examination's history with its inaugural online format.

For the first time in the state, the results of the pioneering online entrance examination, conducted over a span of six days from June 5 to 10, have been made public. A total of 79,044 students with 38,853 girls and 40,190 boys appeared for the exam, out of which 58,340 (27,524 girls and 30,815 boys) qualified. This marks an increase of 4,261 candidates compared to the previous year's results.

Among the qualified candidates, 52,500 (24,646 girls and 27,854 boys) secured ranks in the merit list. Notably, 2,829 candidates witnessed an improvement in their ranking. Individuals who wrote and qualified for the exam included 13 girls and 87 boys in the top 100 ranks. Of these, 75 have secured positions in the first 100 ranks.

Ernakulam district saw the highest number of candidates securing ranks in the merit list at 6,568, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (6,148) and Kottayam (4,947). Other districts with significant representations in the top 1000 ranks include Alappuzha (3,085), Kozhikode (4,238), and Kannur (4,238).

A total of 2,034 students completed the syllabus for Plus Two, 2,785 for CBSE, and 162 for CISCE. The entrance examination was facilitated by the software developed by the State Government establishment C-DIT, with the timely conduct of examinations and announcement of results managed by the Entrance Examination Commissionerate and the Directorate of College Education, lauded by Minister R Bindu.