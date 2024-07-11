The British Council launched an initiative on Thursday to equip India's youth and communities with skills needed to become resilient to climate impacts and contribute to the country's transition to a net-zero economy. British Council launches project to build climate resilience among Indian youth

Launched in partnership with HSBC India, the "Climate Skills: Seeds for Transition India" project is part of the British Council's long-term international effort to establish a global climate skills approach to empower the youth, inform decision-makers about alternative climate education strategies, and address grassroots, national and global climate challenges, a statement said.

The programme seeks to partner with governments, communities and institutions to create tangible solutions for future generations to better understand the impact of climate change across all aspects of life and equip them with the necessary skills to become climate resilient, it said.

It aims to directly engage 2,000 youths and train 300 master trainers in India, according to a statement.

Running until February 2026, the project targets individuals aged 18 to 30 in five countries -- India, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico and Vietnam.

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, said, "By equipping the youth with essential climate resilience skills, they can lead the transition to greener economies and drive positive change in their communities. These skills are increasingly critical as we consider projections for the life of our planet and its natural resources."