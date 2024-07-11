KEAM 2024: CEE Kerala opens correction window for candidates, review and rectify discrepancies by July 16

The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has opened the correction window for candidates who had submitted online applications for admissions to Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical allied courses or KEAM 2024. Through an official notice published on its official website at cee.kerala.gov.in, the CEE Kerala has asked candidates to carefully review their applications and rectify any discrepancies regarding personal details, photo, signature, nativity, reservation, and others. The deadline to make corrections is July 16, 2024, up to 11:59 PM. KEAM 2024: Online correction window open at cee.kerala.gov.in. Deadline till July 16, 2024.

The notice reads, “Candidates can view their profile page through the link ‘KEAM 2024-Candidate Portal’ provided on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in by giving their Application Number and Password. Candidates can also verify the details of their claim, such as personal details, Photo, Signature, Nativity, and reservation, in the profile. Those candidates, who have any defects in their application can view the defects by clicking the menu ‘Memo Details’ provided on the Profile page. Candidates can rectify the defects by uploading valid documents/Photos/Signature as applicable.”

The CEE stated that only candidates belonging to Kerala are eligible for Communal/Special reservation or any fee concession. It added that candidates who have not cleared the nativity as ‘Keralite’ will not be considered for any reservation.

Furthermore, candidates who have qualified for the entrance examination for Engineering courses and submitted plus two (equivalent) marks online within the stipulated time will be included in the Engineering rank list.

Likewise, candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination for the Pharmacy course will be included in the Pharmacy rank list.

Candidates claiming to be NRI will be allowed to rectify defects in the Candidate portal later, stated the notice.

It may be mentioned here that the Engineering exam was conducted from June 5 to June 9 and the Pharmacy exam was conducted on June 10. The Engineering examination was from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates had to report at the examination centers between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm.

The KEAM result 2024 was announced on June 26, 2024.

Read the official notice below: