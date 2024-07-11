ICAI CA May Result 2024 declared: Check final, inter toppers list and pass percentage details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared ICAI CA May Result 2024. The intermediate and final courses results can be checked by candidates on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in. The result is also available on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 Live Updates ICAI CA May Result 2024 declared: Check final, inter toppers list here

The institute has released the merit list, which is available on the official website. To check the ICAI CA final, inter results, candidates will need their roll number and registration number.

Check the toppers of final and intermediate courses here:

Intermediate course toppers

Rank 1: Kushagra Roy scored 89.67%

Rank 2: Yug Sachin Kariya and Yagya Lalit Chandak scored 87.67%

Rank 3: Manit Singh Bhatia and Hiresh Kashiramka scored 86.50%

Final course toppers

Rank 1: Shivam Mishra – 83.33%

Rank 2: Varsha Arora- 80%

Rank 3: Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral and Ghilman Saalim Ansari- 79.50%

This year the overall pass percentage of final course group 1 is 27.35%, group 2 is 36.35% and both groups is 19.88%. For intermediate course, the group 1 pass percentage is 27.15%, group 2 is 18.28% and both groups is 18.42%.

ICAI CA May Result 2024: Final, Inter results declared at icai.nic.in

A total of 117764 candidates appeared for group 1 Intermediate course out of which 31978 candidates passed, 71145 candidates appeared for Group II out of which 13008 passed and for both groups 59956 appeared and 11041 passed.

Similarly, for final course, 74887 candidates appeared and 20479 candidates passed group 1, 58891 candidates appeared and 21408 candidates passed group 2 and 35819 candidates appeared and 7122 candidates passed both groups.

The ICAI CA Inter exam for group 1 was conducted on May 3, 5 and 9, 2024 and group 2 exams was conducted on May 11, 15 and 17, 2024. CA Final group 1 exams were held on May 2, 4 and 8, and group 2 exams was held on May 10, 14 and 16, 2024. The International Taxation -Assessment Test was held on May 14 and 16, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.