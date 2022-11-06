Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala KTET 2022 October registration date extended till Nov 11, link here

Kerala KTET 2022 October registration date extended till Nov 11, link here

Published on Nov 06, 2022 12:33 PM IST

KTET 2022 October registration date extended till Nov 11. Candidates can apply at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala KTET 2022 October registration date extended till Nov 11
Kerala KTET 2022 October registration date extended till Nov 11
ByHT Education Desk

The registration date for the October edition of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET 2022 has extended till November 11. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the exam on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Earlier, the last date for the submission of application form was November 7. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will held on November 26 and 27, 2022. Candidates will be able to download KTET admit card from the official website from November 21.

Here's the direct link to apply

KTET 2022 schedule

KTET I: Saturday, December 3

KTET II: Saturday, December 3

KTET III: Sunday, December 4

KTET IV: Sunday, December 4

KTET 2022 October registration: How to apply

Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the New Registration tab

Register and fill the application form

Submit and take print out for future reference.

