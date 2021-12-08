Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KMAT 2021 results declared at kmatindia.com, here's direct link and how to check
KMAT 2021 results declared at kmatindia.com, here's direct link and how to check

  • KMAT 2021 results: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has declared the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2021 results.
TKMAT 2021 results: KMAT 2021 examination was conducted on November 28, 2021.(kmatindia.com)
Updated on Dec 08, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Direct link to check KMAT 2021 results

Candidates can check and download their results by following the steps provided below:

1. Visit the official website for KMAT

2. Click on the Link ‘Download KMAT Result 2021’

3. Enter details and login

4. The KMAT results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download and print their results for future reference.

KMAT is an annual state-level written examination for candidates wishing to pursue post-graduation courses like MBA, PGDMA, and MCA in AICTE approved Karnataka-based institutions and universities.

