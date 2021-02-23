KPSC FDA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- KPSC FDA admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the KPSC FDA recruitment exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at kpscrcruitment.in.
KPSC FDA admit card 2021: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Assistant/ First Division Assistant on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the KPSC FDA recruitment exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at kpscrcruitment.in.
The commission will conduct the KPSC FDA Exam 2021 on February 28, 2021. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on January 23 and 24, which was later postponed.
Direct link to download KPSC FDA admit card 2021
How to download KPSC FDA admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at kpscrecruitment.in
On the homepage, go to the 'Login' section
Key in your credentials and login
The KPSC FDA admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB MI answer key 2021 released, direct link to view key and raise objections
- RRB MI answer key 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key, question paper and responses for Computer Based Test (CBT) to fill Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB answer key 2021 for MI categories posts exams to be released today
- The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Monday, February 22 release the question paper, responses and answer keys of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for filling Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts against CEN 03/2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIBE XVI 2021 examination postponed to April 25, check revised schedule here
- According to the revised schedule, the BCI will conduct the AIBE XVI examination on April 25, 2021. Earlier, the AIBE XVI was scheduled to be held on March 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021 to be released on Feb 22
- RRB ministerial and isolated categories answer key 2021: The board had conducted the computer-based recruitment examination from December 15 to 18, 2020, and on January 7, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka CET 2021 to held on July 7 and 8, says deputy CM CN Ashwath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET answer key 2021 released, here's how to raise objections
- CTET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CTET January 2021 examination can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at ctet.nic.in on or before February 21, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET answer key 2021 released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link
- CTET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check the answer key online at ctet.nic.in on or before February 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI CA May exam schedule 2021 released, check dates here
- According to the schedule, the intermediate exams will begin on May 22 and the final exam is scheduled to be held from May 21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SITEEE 2021: Online registration begins, apply before June 4
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at set-test.org on or before June 4, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Positive thinking, sharp memory help crack competitive exams'
- In state capital, more than 1,000 shortlisted students thronged to University of Lucknow (LU) and institute of engineering and technology to attend inaugural classes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC PCS result 2019 declared, here's list of selected candidates
- Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday, February 17 declared the final results of its Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UGC asks varsities to encourage students to take online exam on 'cow science'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGPSC prelims answer key 2020 released, raise objections till Feb 22
- Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check their answer key online at psc.cg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CMAT 2021 postponed, registration deadline extended till Feb 25
- According to the notice, the CMAT 2021 exams that were initially scheduled to be conducted on February 22 and 27, 2021, have now been shifted to another month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi launches 'Path Pradarshak' free coaching facility for competitive exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox