KVS pre-admit card out for PRT, Finance Officer, AE and other posts, get link

Published on Feb 16, 2023 01:54 PM IST

KVS pre-admit card for the post of PRT, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade II, Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant.

ByHT Education Desk

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the KVS pre-admit card for the post of PRT, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade II, Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

The examination will be held from February 21 to March 11. The final admit card will be released on the official website two days before the examination.

Direct link to download the pre-admit card

KVS pre-admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Pre-Admit Card Examination to be held from 21.02.2023 to 11.03.2023 for the post of PRT, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II, Librarian, Assistant Section Officer and Senior Secretariat Assistant".

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

kvsangathan.nic.in admit card.
kvsangathan.nic.in admit card.

