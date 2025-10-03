Life Insurance Corporation of India will conduct the LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 on October 3, 2025. The exam will be held for Generalists and Specialist posts. LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 today: Check exam pattern & important instructions for candidates here (HT Archive)

The preliminary exam will comprise of objective test. The exam will be held online and will consist of three sections: Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language, with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension. The exam will comprise 100 questions, with a maximum of 70 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour.

Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections will consist of 35 questions of 35 marks, and English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension will have 30 questions of 30 marks. The English Language test will be of a qualifying nature, and the marks thereof will not be counted for ranking.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025: Exam day guidelines Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the guidelines here.

1. All the appearing candidates will have to carry a valid call letter for the respective date and session of the exam with a photograph affixed on it.

2. Carry a photocopy of the photo identity proof.

3. Candidates will have to report to the exam venue at the reporting time specified on the call letter; they will not be permitted to take the examination.

4. Use/Possession of Mobile phones, smart watches, pagers, calculators or any such electronic devices is not allowed inside the premises where the examination/ interview is being conducted. Candidates are advised not to bring any prohibited items, including mobile phones, to the examination venue, as arrangements for safekeeping cannot be guaranteed.

Through this recruitment drive, LIC aims to fill a total of 760 vacancies. These include 410 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist and 350 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO-Generalist) posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of LIC.