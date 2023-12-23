close_game
Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on Order and Ranking Part II

Candidates need to make sure that they are prepared with the basic concepts and little tricks to attempt the questions in the competitive exams.

In our ongoing discussion about the Logical Reasoning questions on the topic of Order and Ranking, we discussed how such questions require the candidates to use hints and arrange the subject/object in the rank/order.

Logical reasoning questions in competitive exams are designed in a way that candidates can either score well if they are prepared or waste time over the question making their efforts futile.(HT file)

The trick to solve the logical reasoning questions changes with different types. Candidates need to make sure that they are prepared with the basic concepts and little tricks to attempt the questions in the competitive exams.

Consider the following question:

In a row of persons, the position of Gautham from the left side of the row is 27th and there are 5 persons after him in the row. Find the total no. of persons in the row.

Here's how we can solve this:

Gautham is in the 27th position from the left side and there are 5 people after him in the row..so the total no of people in the row would be 27+5 = 32.

Another way the question could be asked would be by giving 2 subjects and being asked to calculate the number of people in the row.

Consider the following question:

In a row of students, John is 12th from left and 13th from right. How many students are there in the line?

Solution:

Total number of people in the line= Position of John from left + Position of John from right -1

= 12+13-1

= 24

