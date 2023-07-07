Lucknow University UGET 2023 admit card released at lkouniv.ac.in, check exam dates

The University of Lucknow released the admit card for the 2023 undergraduate (UG) entrance exam today, July 7. The Lucknow University admit card can be downloaded from the official website, lkouniv.ac.in, by candidates who enrolled for the entrance examination 2023 for undergraduate admission. Candidates can download the UGET 2023 admit cards using their login Id and password. Lucknow University UGET 2023 admit card released at lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University UGET 2023 will be conducted from July 10 and will conclude on July 15. Candidates can download the UECT entrance examination schedule here.

Notification here

Lucknow University UGET admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the Lucknow University official website at lkouniv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the admission page

Key in your registration number, password and the captcha code.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.