Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Lucknow University UGET 2023 admit card released at lkouniv.ac.in, check exam dates

Lucknow University UGET 2023 admit card released at lkouniv.ac.in, check exam dates

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 07, 2023 07:24 PM IST

The University of Lucknow has released the admit card for the 2023 undergraduate entrance exam. Candidates can download it from the official website.

The University of Lucknow released the admit card for the 2023 undergraduate (UG) entrance exam today, July 7. The Lucknow University admit card can be downloaded from the official website, lkouniv.ac.in, by candidates who enrolled for the entrance examination 2023 for undergraduate admission. Candidates can download the UGET 2023 admit cards using their login Id and password.

Lucknow University UGET 2023 admit card released at lkouniv.ac.in
Lucknow University UGET 2023 admit card released at lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University UGET 2023 will be conducted from July 10 and will conclude on July 15. Candidates can download the UECT entrance examination schedule here.

Notification here

Lucknow University UGET admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the Lucknow University official website at lkouniv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the admission page

Key in your registration number, password and the captcha code.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out