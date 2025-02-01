Menu Explore
MAH CET 2025: MBA, MCA, B.Design and other CETs registration dates extended, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 01, 2025 05:09 PM IST

MAH CET 2025 registration date extended. The details can be checked here. 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the MAH CET 2025 registration dates. The registration dates have been extended for MBA, MCA, B.Design and other CETs. The offiical notice is available to candidates on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

MAH CET 2025: MBA, MCA, B.Design and other CETs registration dates extended
MAH CET 2025: MBA, MCA, B.Design and other CETs registration dates extended

The official notice reads, "The State CET Cell will conduct a number of Common Entrance Tests for various courses under Technical Education for the academic year 2025-26 at various examination centers in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra State. Considering the academic interest of the candidates, the CET CELL has decided to give second extension for online Registration and Application Form Filling for the courses as mentioned below."

CUET PG 2025 registration date extended at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, official notice here

The last date to register has been extended till February 10, 2025 for MAH-MBA/MMS.CET- 2025, MAH-MCA CET- 2025, MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated. CET- 2025, MAH-B.Design CET- 2025 and MAH-M.HMCT CET - 2025.

MAH CET 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once the registration is done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
