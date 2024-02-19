State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration date for MAH LL.B 5yrs CET 2024. Candidates who want to apply for MAH-LL.B - 5 Yrs. CET- 2024 can find the direct link through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH LL.B 5yrs CET 2024: Registration date extended till March 18, notice here

As per the official notice, the last date to apply has been extended from February 18 to March 18, 2024. No further extension will be given after March 18, 2024.

MAH LL.B 5yrs CET 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on MAH LL.B 5yrs CET 2024 link.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for Open Category, EWS Candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant candidates is ₹1000/- and for candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC] Categories belonging to Maharashtra State only having valid Caste Certificate and having valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to 31 March 2025 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2,3, OBC & SBC Candidates and orphan and transgender candidates is ₹800/-.

The tentative examination date is May 3, 2024. The examination will be conducted in online mode in multiple sessions. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

Official Notice Here