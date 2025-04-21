State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MAH LLB Admit Card 2025 on April 21, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the MAH-LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025 entrance examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH LLB Admit Card 2025 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, download link here

The written examination will be held on April 28, 2025 at various examination centres within Maharashtra & Other States. MAH-LL.B. 5 YEAR CET-2025 shall be conducted only in the On-Line Mode in Multiple Sessions.

The candidate is required to use i) Registration Number/ Roll No, ii) Pass-word/ Date of Birth for downloading the Hall Ticket. The candidate needs to affix recent recognizable photograph on the Hall Ticket, preferably the same provided during registration and appear at the examination centre with i) Hall ticket ii) Photo Identity Proof as stipulated below and also specified in the Hall Ticket and photo Identity proof as brought in original.

MAH LLB Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MAH LLB Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MAH-LLB 5 Yrs CET 2025 entrance examination is conducted for admission to first year of five year full time under graduate degree in law through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the Academic Year 2025-26. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.