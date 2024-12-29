MAH MCA, LLB CET 2025 registration begins at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link to apply

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has begun the registration process for LLB 3-year courses and MCA courses on the official website. The online registration and confirmation of the application form for MAH MCA courses will end on 25/1/2025. (HT file)

Candidates who are interested in participating in the registration process can visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Direct Link to participate in the registration process of MCA , L.L.B.3 Yrs. courses for A.Y. 2025-26

According to an official notice on the website, the online registration and confirmation of application form for MAH-LLB 3 Yrs. CET-2025 will end on 27/1/2025. The tentative examination date as mentioned on the official website is 20/3/2025 and 21/3/2025.

The online registration and confirmation of the application form for MAH MCA courses will end on 25/1/2025.

Candidates who are interested in participating in the registration process can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to follow:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org

Find the link to proceed for the registration process on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates can register themselves and proceed to fill out the application form

Verify the details and submit

Take a hard copy of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: 52 million+ children estimated to be out of school, UNICEF says 2024 one of the worst years for children in conflict