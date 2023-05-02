Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET 2023 Admit Card: How to download hall tickets at mahacet.org

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card: How to download hall tickets at mahacet.org

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 02, 2023 05:42 PM IST

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card will be released at mahacet.org. Candidates can download it following the steps given below.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET 2023 Admit Card in due course of time. Candidates who will appear for CET exam can download the admit card through the official site of MHTCET at mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card: How to download hall tickets at mahacet.org (HT file)

The correction window was opened on April 21 and closed on April 25, 2023. The PCM and PCB examination will be conducted in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card: How to download hall tickets

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
  • Click on MHTCET 2023 link available under CET link.
  • A new page will open where candidates can click on MHT CET 2023 Admit Card link available on the page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card date and time will be announced soon by MAHACET.

