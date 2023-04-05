State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the MHT CET 2023 registration process on April 7, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for MHT-CET-2023 Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of MHT CET at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2023 registration ends on April 7, apply at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org

As per the schedule, the online registration and confirmation of application form on website with additional late fees of ₹500 can be done from April 8 to April 15, 2023. The last date of payment is till April 16, 2023.

MHT CET 2023 registration: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MHT CET at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MHT-CET-2023 Entrance Examination for Admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24 will be held at the various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.