MHT CET 2024 answer key for PCB, PCM groups released at mahacet.org, direct link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell has released MHT CET 2024 answer key for PCB, PCM groups. The answer key for both the groups is available on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MHT CET 2024 answer key for PCB, PCM groups released, direct link here

The answer sheet of the said examination and the question papers solved by the candidates have been published on the login ID of the concerned students.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As per the official notice, the objection window will open on May 22 for PCB group and will close on May 24, 2024. For PCM group, the objection window will open on May 24 and will close on May 26, 2024.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answers can raise objections against the answer key. To raise objection, candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- per objection.

All the appeared candidates can download the marksheet by following the steps given below.

MHT CET 2024 answer key: How to download

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on login link and enter the login details.

Once done, click on submit.

Click on MHT CET 2024 answer key link available on the home page.

The answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Common Entrance Examination for admission to Degree Courses in Engineering, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2024 was held from April 22 to 30, 2024 for PCB Group and from May 2, 2024 to May 16, 2024 for PCM Group. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. MHT CET examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.