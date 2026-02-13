State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has decided to allow candidates to register for MHT CET 2026 without Aadhaar and APAAR. The registration process without Aadhaar and APAAR will begin on February 13, 2026 onwards. Candidates can register online through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2026: Registration without Aadhaar and APAAR begins today at cetcell.mahacet.org

As per the official notice, the Cell found out that some candidates were facing difficulty in completing Aadhaar and APAAR authentication during the CET 2026 registration process. To help the candidates who are unable to complete Aadhaar and APAAR authentication due to technical or other genuine issues may proceed with filling and submitting the application form on the CET 2026 registration portal without Aadhaar and APAAR authentication.

However, candidates who can complete the CET registration form using Aadhaar and APAAR authentication shall continue to follow the pre-notified registration process.

MHT CET 2026: How to apply Candidates interested and eligible to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MHT CET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MHT CET 2026: Registration date extended till February 20, apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET registration will close on February 20, 2026. The first attempt exam will be held from April 11 to April 26, and the second attempt will be held from May 10 to 17, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

Official Notice Here