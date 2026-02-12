State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration date for MHT CET 2026. Candidates who want to appear for MAH–MHT CET (PCM/PCB) CET 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2026: Registration date extended till February 20, apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

As per the official notice, the registration date has been extended till February 20, 2026.

The first attempt exam will be held from April 11 to April 26, and the second attempt will be held from May 10 to 17, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The examination will be conducted at various centres across the state of Maharashtra only in the online (Computer-Based) mode for PCM and PCB groups separately.

MHT CET 2026: How to apply Candidates interested and eligible to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MHT CET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID must create it through DigiLocker. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell for further updates, detailed schedules, and instructions related to the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

Official notice here