MHT CET Admit Card 2024 Live: MAHACET PCM, PCB hall tickets awaited, updates here
MHT CET Admit Card 2024 Live: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the MHT CET Admit Card 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have registered themselves for PCM and PCB group examinations can download the hall tickets when it is released on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. ...Read More
The MHT CET PCB group examination will be conducted on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2024, and the PCM group examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, and 17, 2024. Both PCM and PCB group examinations will be conducted in two shifts on all days. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.
MHT-CET 2024 is a Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) test. Each question has four responses, and the candidate should choose an appropriate one. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card date and time, direct link, how to download and other details.
MHT CET 2024 Admit card Date: Likely soon
MHT CET 2024 Admit card Date will be announced likely soon. The examination will begin on April 22 and will end on May 17, 2024.
MHT CET 2024 Admit Card: Steps to download hall tickets for PCM, PCB groups
Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
Click on MHT CET 2024 admit card link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MHT CET 2024 Exam: List of websites
MHT CET 2024 Exam will be conducted in April - May 2024. Ahead of the commencement of exam, the admit card will be released. Check list of websites where admit card will be available.
mahacet.org
cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2024: CBT mode exam
MHT CET Admit Card 2024: Number of candidates registered
As per several reports, around 7.25 lakh candidates have registered themselves for MHT CET 2024 examination this year, which is expected to be higher than last year.
MHT CET Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam timings
MHT CET Admit Card: Login credentials required
Application number
Password
MHT CET Hall Ticket: Exam dates
MHT CET 2024 Admit card Date: Not announced yet
MHT CET 2024 Admit card Date has not been announced by the Cell yet. When announced, candidates will get the date and time here as well. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
MHT CET 2024 Admit Card: Websites to check
MHT CET 2024 Exam: How to download PCB, PCM hall tickets
MHT CET 2024: Where to check PCM, PCB hall tickets
MHT CET 2024 hall tickets for PCM and PCB groups can be checked by candidates on the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org.
MHT CET Admit Card 2024: Date and time
MHT CET Admit Card 2024 date and time has not been shared yet. The admit card will be released for both PCM and PCB groups in due course of time.