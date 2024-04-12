MHT CET Admit Card 2024 Live: MAHACET PCM, PCB hall tickets awaited, updates here

MHT CET Admit Card 2024 Live: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the MHT CET Admit Card 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have registered themselves for PCM and PCB group examinations can download the hall tickets when it is released on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. ...Read More

The MHT CET PCB group examination will be conducted on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2024, and the PCM group examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, and 17, 2024. Both PCM and PCB group examinations will be conducted in two shifts on all days. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

MHT-CET 2024 is a Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) test. Each question has four responses, and the candidate should choose an appropriate one. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card date and time, direct link, how to download and other details.