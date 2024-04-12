Edit Profile
    MHT CET Admit Card 2024 Live: MAHACET PCM, PCB hall tickets awaited, updates here

    Apr 12, 2024 2:21 PM IST
    MHT CET Admit Card 2024 Live: PCM and PCB group hall tickets is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    MHT CET Admit Card 2024 Live: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the MHT CET Admit Card 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have registered themselves for PCM and PCB group examinations can download the hall tickets when it is released on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. ...Read More

    The MHT CET PCB group examination will be conducted on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30, 2024, and the PCM group examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, and 17, 2024. Both PCM and PCB group examinations will be conducted in two shifts on all days. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

    MHT-CET 2024 is a Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) test. Each question has four responses, and the candidate should choose an appropriate one. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card date and time, direct link, how to download and other details. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 12, 2024 2:21 PM IST

    MHT CET 2024 Admit card Date: Likely soon 

    MHT CET 2024 Admit card Date will be announced likely soon. The examination will begin on April 22 and will end on May 17, 2024. 

    Apr 12, 2024 2:15 PM IST

    Apr 12, 2024 2:08 PM IST

    Apr 12, 2024 2:02 PM IST

    Apr 12, 2024 1:59 PM IST

    MHT CET Admit Card 2024: Number of candidates registered 

    As per several reports, around 7.25 lakh candidates have registered themselves for MHT CET 2024 examination this year, which is expected to be higher than last year. 

    Apr 12, 2024 1:56 PM IST

    Apr 12, 2024 1:53 PM IST

    Apr 12, 2024 1:51 PM IST

    Apr 12, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    MHT CET 2024 Admit card Date: Not announced yet 

    MHT CET 2024 Admit card Date has not been announced by the Cell yet. When announced, candidates will get the date and time here as well. Keep checking this space for latest updates. 

    Apr 12, 2024 1:47 PM IST

    Apr 12, 2024 1:44 PM IST

    Apr 12, 2024 1:43 PM IST

    Apr 12, 2024 1:41 PM IST

    MHT CET Admit Card 2024: Date and time 

    MHT CET Admit Card 2024 date and time has not been shared yet. The admit card will be released for both PCM and PCB groups in due course of time. 

    © 2024 HindustanTimes