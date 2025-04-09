MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: PCM admit cards expected soon, exam from April 19
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group will begin on April 19. Admit cards for the exam of this group are expected soon at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET admit cards for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group have already been released....Read More
The exam will be held from April 19 to 27, excluding April 24. Papers will be held in 2 shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Check live updates on MHT CET PCM admit card below.
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: Questions to be based on SCERT syllabus
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: The questions will be based on Syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training Maharashtra. Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Std. XI curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Std. XII curriculum while setting the question paper.
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: Pattern of exam
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: The examination will be conducted at various centres across Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra states by Online mode (Computer-Based Test) for PCM and PCB groups separately. MHT-CET 2025 will consist of three multiple-choice Questions (MCQs), each worth 100 marks.
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: Check exam dates
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: The exam will be held from April 19 to 27, excluding April 24. Papers will be held in 2 shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: What is CET scores?
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: The Percentile scores for the Total Raw Score for all the four sessions (Session1: Day-1 Batch 1-1, Session-2: Day-1 batch-2, Session-3: Day-2 Batch-1 and Session- 4: Day-2 Batch-2) as calculated in Step-2 above would be merged and shall be called the CET scores which will then be used for compilation of result.
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: PCB hall ticket already out
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: MHT CET admit cards for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group have already been released.
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: About normalization score
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: ercentile Scores: Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.
The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles.
The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate).
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: List of websites
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: The list of websites is given here
mahacet.org
cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: How to Download admit card when released
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: When released, candidates can download the MHT CET PCM admit cards by following these steps-
Open the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on the MHT CET 2025 PCM admit card link.
Enter your login details.
Submit and download the admit card.
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: Exam date and ti
Exam date and shift time
PCB Group: April 9 to April 17 (excluding April 10 and 14)
PCM Group: April 19 to April 27 (excluding April 24)
The exam will be conducted in two shifts daily:
Morning shift: 9 AM – 12 PM
Afternoon shift: 2 PM – 5 PM
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: PCM exam dates
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: The Maharashtra CET exam for the PCM group will be held from April 19 to April 27, excluding April 24.
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: Where to check admit cards
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: When released, candidates can download the MHT CET PCM hall tickets from cetcell.mahacet.org.
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: PCM admit card expected soon
MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Live: MHT CET admit cards for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group are expected soon. PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) hall tickets have already been released.