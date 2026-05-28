Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    MHT CET Answer Key 2026: PCM group second attempt provisional key out, raise objection till May 30

    MHT CET Answer Key 2026 has been released for PCM group second attempt. The direct link to download the provisional key is given here. 

    Published on: May 28, 2026 10:51 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET Answer Key 2026. The provisional key has been released for the PCM group second attempt. Candidates who have appeared for the PCM group examination can download the provisional key through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

    MHT CET Answer Key 2026: PCM group second attempt provisional key out, raise objection till May 30
    MHT CET Answer Key 2026: PCM group second attempt provisional key out, raise objection till May 30

    The answer key objection window will close on May 30, 2026. If a candidate has an objection to any question in the examination, it must be submitted through their login according to the schedule above. A fee of 1,000 per objection must be paid online via the candidate portal.

    Direct link to download MHT CET Answer Key 2026

    MHT CET Answer Key 2026: How to download

    Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key by following the steps below.

    1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

    2. Click on MHT CET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

    5. Check the answer key and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The second opportunity for the PCM CET examination was conducted between May 12 and May 20 across the state. A total of 321,917 students registered for the examination; 285,038 candidates appeared, recording an attendance of 88.54%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

    Official Notice Here

    • HT Education Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Education Desk

      For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    Home/Education/Competitive Exams/MHT CET Answer Key 2026: PCM Group Second Attempt Provisional Key Out, Raise Objection Till May 30
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes