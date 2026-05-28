State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET Answer Key 2026. The provisional key has been released for the PCM group second attempt. Candidates who have appeared for the PCM group examination can download the provisional key through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Answer Key 2026: PCM group second attempt provisional key out, raise objection till May 30

The answer key objection window will close on May 30, 2026. If a candidate has an objection to any question in the examination, it must be submitted through their login according to the schedule above. A fee of ₹1,000 per objection must be paid online via the candidate portal.

Direct link to download MHT CET Answer Key 2026

MHT CET Answer Key 2026: How to download Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MHT CET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The second opportunity for the PCM CET examination was conducted between May 12 and May 20 across the state. A total of 321,917 students registered for the examination; 285,038 candidates appeared, recording an attendance of 88.54%. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

Official Notice Here