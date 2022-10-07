MHT CET Counselling 2022: Provisional merit list for CAP round 1 today

MHT CET Counselling 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will publish the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022 for Engineering courses today, October 7. MHT CET provisional merit list will be available on cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule released, the last date to apply for MHT CET BE/BTech (4 year) and Master of Engineering (5 year integrated) courses through CAP counselling was October 4. However, the facility for non-CAP candidates will continue till November 17 (5 pm).

Candidates should note that appearance of their names in the provisional merit list does not mean they have been selected for admission. After this, they can submit grievance, if any, from October 8 to 10 (5 pm).

CET Cell will publish the final merit list for round on October 12, along with seat matrix.

Next, candidates can choose and confirm their preferred institutions and courses (choice filling or option entry) for CAP round 1 from October 13 to 15.

MHT CET 2022 provisional allotment list for round 1 will be available on October 18. Selected candidates will then have to accept seats from October 19 to 21 (3 pm) and report to the allotted institute and confirm admissions from October 19 to 21.

MHT CET counselling 2022 for Engineering courses will be held in three rounds.