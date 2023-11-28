MICAT 2024 phase 1 admit card releasing tomorrow at mica.ac.in

Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad (MICA) will release the phase 1 admit card for the MICA Admissions Test (MICAT) 2024 tomorrow, November 29. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at mica.ac.in. Steps to download MICAT 2024 phase I admit card

The MICAT phase I examination will be conducted on December 2 and the MICAT phase II scorecard will be released on December 21, 2023. The MICAT phase II registration process is underway and candidates have till January 16 to submit the application form. MICAT II examination will be held on January 27.

MICAT 2024 phase 1 admit card: Know how to download

To download the MICAT 2024 phase I admit card candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at mica.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for he MICAT phase I

Key in your log in details

Download your login details

Take print for future reference.