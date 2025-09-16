Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply for 7500 posts at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 09:31 am IST

MP Police has started the registration process for Constable posts. The direct link to apply is given here. 

M.P Employees Selection Board has started the registration process for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of ESB, MP at esb.mp.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 7500 posts in the organisation.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply for 7500 posts at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link here(File)
The last date to apply is September 29, 2025.The objection window will close on October 4, 2025.

The examination will commence from October 30, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system or Higher Secondary or equivalent examination from a recognized Board/Institution. The age limit should be above 18 years.

The application fee for unreserved category is 500/- and 250/- for SC/ST/OBC/EWS category. The fee should be paid through online mode.

Direct link to apply here 

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ESB, MP at esb.mp.gov.in.

2. Click on MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ESB, MP.

Detailed Notice Here 

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
