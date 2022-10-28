MPPEB Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 1200+ posts at peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB Recruitment 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) will from Friday, October 28, stop accepting online applications for the Paramedical and Nursing exam (Group 5) 2022.

Interested candidates can apply for the Group 5 vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The correction window will remain open till November 2, 2022.

MPPEB is scheduled to conduct the Group 5 examination from November 25, 2022.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions- Morning session (9 am to 11 am) and afternoon session (3 pm to 5 pm).

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 40 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1261 vacancies for various direct and backlog posts of Pharmacist, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Assistant Veterinary Field Officer etc.

The application fee is Rs.500 for general category candidates. The fee is Rs.250 for reserved category candidates.

Check the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications etc. here. Click here.

Know how to apply here

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the Group 5 posts link

Click on the link available to apply

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save the application for future purposes

Direct link to apply. Click here.