Employees Selection Board, Bhopal has released MP Vyapam Admit Card 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Group-1 Sub Group-1 & Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test – 2023 can download the admit card through the official site of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in. MPPEB Vyapam Admit Card 2023 released at esb.mp.gov.in, download link here

Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre. E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MPPEB Vyapam Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of MPPEB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPEB Vyapam Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Only Test Admit Card and Original Photo-ID is allowed in the Examination Hall. Other things are strictly prohibited. Any kind of Calculators, Beepers, Pagers, Mobile, Cell, Phones or any other Electronic Devices are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall.

Mock Test is available on ESB Website www.esb.mp.gov.in, Candidate must practice about online examination process before appearing in the Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPEB.

