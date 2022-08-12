Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket 2022 released at mpsconline.gov.in, know how to check

MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket 2022 released at mpsconline.gov.in, know how to check

competitive exams
Published on Aug 12, 2022 02:55 PM IST
  • MPSC released the admit card for the Maharashtra Rajyaseva or State Services Preliminary Exam 2022.
MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket 2022 released at mpsconline.gov.in, get link here(PTI)
MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket 2022 released at mpsconline.gov.in, get link here(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released has released the hall ticket for the Maharashtra Rajyaseva or State Services Preliminary Exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of MPSC at mpsconline.gov.in.

Maharashtra State Service Preliminary test will take place on August 21, 2022, across the state across several districts.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

MPSC hall ticket 2022: How to download

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in

Next, go on log in tab

Enter Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password

Click on the admit card

The MPSC Rajyaseva hall ticket will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hall ticket admit card. mpsc + 1 more
hall ticket admit card. mpsc
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out