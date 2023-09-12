News / Education / Competitive Exams / NATA 2023 Exam 4 registration ends tomorrow at nata.in, link here

NATA 2023 Exam 4 registration ends tomorrow at nata.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 12, 2023 02:26 PM IST

NATA 2023 Exam 4 registration will end on September 13, 2023. The direct link is given below.

Council of Architecture will end the registration process for NATA 2023 Exam 4 on September 13, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can do it through the official site of NATA at nata.in.

The link will remain active till 8 pm tomorrow. All the interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Direct link to register for NATA 2023 Exam 4

NATA 2023 Exam 4: How to register

  • Visit the official site of NATA at nata.in.
  • Click on NATA 2023 Exam 4 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on September 17, 2023 in one shift. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. The questions will carry 1 mark, 2 marks or 3 marks and 125 questions have to be answered in 180 minutes. The medium of Aptitude test will be essentially English language. Some questions may be in regional languages also. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NATA.

