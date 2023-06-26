National Forensic Admission Test, NFAT 2023, exam city slip released

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city information slips for the NFAT 2023 and it can be downloaded from the exam website, nat.nta.ac.in. The direct link is given below. NFAT 2023, exam city slip released(PTI file)

As per the exam schedule, NFAT 2023 will be held on July 1 and 2 in multiple shifts.

Candidates can download exam city slips using application number and date of birth.

Admit cards will be issued separately, NTA said.

“In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000/011-6922770 or send an e-mail at nfat@nta.ac.in,” it added.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is the world’s first and only university dedicated to Forensic Science and allied Subjects, according to information on the NTA website.

The university has various schools spread across academic disciplines of Forensic Science, Cyber Security & Digital Forensics, Behavioral Sciences, Forensic Psychology, Management Studies, Police Science & Security Studies, Forensic Justice & Policy Studies, Medico-legal studies & Law and Doctoral Studies and Research with more than 70 postgraduate and integrated courses.

National Forensic Admission Test (NFAT) is conducted for admission to UG, PG and PG Diploma courses offered by NFSU.