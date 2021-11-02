Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NBE Exams 2021: NEET PG, NEET SS, FMGE exam dates released on natboard.edu.in
NBE Exams 2021: NEET PG, NEET SS, FMGE exam dates released on natboard.edu.in

NBE Exams 2021 date has been released for NEET PG, NEET SS, FMGE exam. Candidates who have to appear the exams can check the official notice on natboard.edu.in. 
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:20 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the NBE exams 2021 calendar. The exam dates have been released for various entrance examinations including NEET PG, NEET SS, FMGE among other exams. The official notice is available on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in. 

As per the schedule released by the Board, the NEET SS examination for academic session 2021-22 will be conducted on January 10, 2022 and FET exam will be conducted on January 11, 2022. 

For the academic session 2022-23, NEET MDS exam will be conducted on March 6, 2022, NEET PG will be conducted on March 12, DNB-PGCET will be conducted on March 20, NEET SS (revised scheme) on June 18 and 19 and FET exam on July 9, 2022. 

The screening test for FMGE June will be conducted on June 4, FMGE December and FDST will be conducted on December 17, 2022. 

The exit examinations for FNB will be conducted on February or March 2022, DNB/DrNB Final Practical exam will be conducted in March/ April/ May 2022, theory exam will be conducted on June 9, 10, 11 and 12. Candidates can check the other related details on the official site of NBE.

Topics
neet ss neet pg national board of education + 1 more
