NBE FET 2022 registration to begin today at natboard.edu.in, schedule here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 06, 2023 10:57 AM IST

NBE FET 2022 registration will begin today, January 6, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will start the NBE FET 2022 registration process on January 6, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Fellowship Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The application process begins today and will close on January 27, 2023. The examination will be conducted on February 10, 2023. The result will be displayed on February 28, 2023. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NBE FET 2022 registration: How to apply

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

  • Click on NBE FET 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various Fellowship (FNB) courses of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

Official Notice Here 

