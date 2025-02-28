NBEMS to conduct GPAT 2025 on May 25; details inside

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced in an official notice that it will conduct the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test(GPAT 2025) on May 25, 2025. Candidates can submit their application forms till April 21, 2025, till 11.55 pm. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

About the exam:

GPAT is a national level examination that awards scholarships to qualified candidates seeking entry into the Master of Pharmacy (M. Pharm) course.

As per the official notice, candidates who are interested in submitting their applications can visit the official website from April 1, 2025, for the registration process.

Candidates can submit their application forms till April 21, 2025, till 11.55 pm.

NBEMS has informed in the official notice to conduct the exam on May 25, 2025, and results will be declared by June 25, 2025, as per the official notice.

The exam will be conducted for candidates on a computer based platform at various exam centres across the country.

Candidates need to note that they have to go through the eligibility criteria before applying. Queries pertaining to eligibility and other issues will only be entertained if the information requested is not given in the bulletin of information or the NBEMS website. Submission of incomplete online application form not in accordance with prescribed instructions shall invite rejection of the application. In such cases, the examination fee shall not be refunded, informed NBEMS.

Important Dates:

Online Submission of the Application Form: April 1, 2025 (onwards) t0 April 21, 2025, till 11.55pm

Date of Examination: May 25, 2025

Declaration of Result: By June 25, 2025

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

