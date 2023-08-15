National Testing Agency, NTA has released NCET 2023 answer key. The provisional answer key of National Common Entrance Test can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of NCET at ncet.samarth.ac.in. NCET 2023 answer key released at ncet.samarth.ac.in, download link here

The provisional answer key and question paper with recorded responses for answer key is available on the website. The examination was conducted on August 9, 2023.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The last date to raise objections is till August 16, 2023. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to August 16.

NCET 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NCET at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on NCET 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.